Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $848,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 520.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

NYSE:GD opened at $164.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

