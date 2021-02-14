Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 451 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3,605.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $342.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

