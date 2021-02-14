Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 899 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

IWV stock opened at $237.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.62. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $237.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

