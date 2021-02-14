Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.53

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.53 and last traded at $116.73, with a volume of 102759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

