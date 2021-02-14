China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) were down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,041,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 525,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter.

China XD Plastics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

