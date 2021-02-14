Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.57 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $25.57 million and $7.84 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

