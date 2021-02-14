CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) alerts:

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,693,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,196,646.67. Also, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$29,306.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,156,461.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,075 and have sold 5,134 shares valued at $82,770.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.