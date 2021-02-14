CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 455 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $275.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.31.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

