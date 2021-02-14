CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 208,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $145,695.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,545.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,231 shares of company stock worth $3,751,585. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $210.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

