CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

