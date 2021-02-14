CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in PTC by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in PTC by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $142.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.