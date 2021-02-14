CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $319.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $322.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

