CIBC Increases Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to $22.50

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.87% from the company’s current price.

KMMPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

KMMPF opened at $13.90 on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

