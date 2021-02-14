Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $41,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 316,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 219,248 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 258,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XEC. Truist lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

