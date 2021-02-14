Citigroup Raises Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $32.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 136.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

