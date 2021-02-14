Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

