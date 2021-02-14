Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys Shares of 7,835 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

