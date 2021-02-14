Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 296.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

