Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $136.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

