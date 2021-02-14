Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.
In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $129.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $149.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
