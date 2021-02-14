Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $368,000 Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HUYA by 125.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

