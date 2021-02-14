CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $184.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

