CME Group Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

CME stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CME Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

