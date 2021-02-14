Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Raised to $72.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,118 shares of company stock worth $1,655,964. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cohu by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

