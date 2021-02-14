CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 92.7% Higher Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and $1.91 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 92.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.45 or 0.00975443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05183934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

