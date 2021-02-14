Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the January 14th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLPBY opened at $16.89 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLPBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coloplast A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

