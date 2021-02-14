Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $851.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

