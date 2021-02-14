Comerica Bank Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

