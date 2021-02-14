Comerica Bank Sells 12,539 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Hess by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after buying an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hess by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,186,000 after buying an additional 497,997 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $16,614,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,674,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,150 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.