Comerica Bank Sells 1,635 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $94.10 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

