Comerica Bank Sells 22,744 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

NYSE G opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.