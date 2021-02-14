Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.34 ($6.29).

CBK opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.93. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

