Comparing Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Despegar.com alerts:

This table compares Despegar.com and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com N/A -43.82% -10.16% Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Despegar.com has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Despegar.com and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 4 1 0 2.20 Virgin Galactic 0 3 5 0 2.63

Despegar.com currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential downside of 10.35%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $29.88, suggesting a potential downside of 45.21%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Despegar.com and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $524.88 million 1.61 -$20.91 million ($0.13) -93.31 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 3,380.60 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -50.03

Despegar.com has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Despegar.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virgin Galactic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Despegar.com beats Virgin Galactic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands. The company provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their products. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.