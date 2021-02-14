Comparing InnoVision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

InnoVision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnoVision Labs and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnoVision Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions $247.74 million 0.84 -$4.40 million ($0.05) -48.30

InnoVision Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InnoVision Labs and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnoVision Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.18%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than InnoVision Labs.

Volatility and Risk

InnoVision Labs has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InnoVision Labs and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnoVision Labs N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -8.03% -12.41% -8.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats InnoVision Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnoVision Labs

InnoVision Labs, Inc. engages in the business of visual neuroscience technology. It utilizes patented technology to develop and commercialize consumer-oriented software applications for improving, through exercise, vision sharpness and vision performance by improving the image processing function in the visual cortex of the brain. It delivers its product through a game-like experience based on mobile applications, such as Glasses Off, which are currently been implemented on the Android, and Apple iOS platforms. The company was founded on December 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

