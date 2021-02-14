Comparing World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) & Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get World Access alerts:

This table compares World Access and Iteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iteris $114.12 million 2.22 -$5.61 million ($0.14) -43.93

World Access has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iteris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for World Access and Iteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Access 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iteris has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than World Access.

Profitability

This table compares World Access and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Access N/A N/A N/A Iteris 7.62% -1.04% -0.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of World Access shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Iteris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iteris beats World Access on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Access

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage, VantageLive!, VantagePegasus, Vantage Next, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. It also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. The Transportation Systems segment offers engineering and consulting services, managed services, and traffic analytics solutions, as well as the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the ITS industry; and planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a performance measurement and analytic solution; and commercial vehicle operations and vehicle safety compliance platforms under the ClearFleet, CVIEW Plus, Check-Point, UCRLink, and inspect names. The company serves smart transportation, municipalities, government agencies, other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for World Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Access and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.