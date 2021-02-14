Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CCM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

