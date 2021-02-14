Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Up 182.9% in January

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the January 14th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPPMF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.44.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

