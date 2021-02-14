Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.57. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 26,826 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $98.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

