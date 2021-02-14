Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

