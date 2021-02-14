Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

