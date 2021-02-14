Cowen Increases Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $105.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Cognex stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,070 shares of company stock worth $5,867,419 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

