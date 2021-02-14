Creative Planning Acquires 3,966 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Luminex were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Luminex by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Luminex by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 559,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

