Creative Planning Buys 855 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

