Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $133.18 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

