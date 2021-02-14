Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,592 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,932 shares of company stock worth $8,985,260. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.