Credit Suisse Group Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.22.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

