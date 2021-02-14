Credit Suisse Group Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $54.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NYSE:KBH opened at $44.06 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,809 over the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after purchasing an additional 223,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KB Home by 176.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KB Home by 58.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

