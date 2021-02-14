Credit Suisse Group Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $134.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.62.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J stock opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.