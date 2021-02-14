Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $23.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 186.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,870.95 or 1.00148184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00040187 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00095739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

