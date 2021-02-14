Credits (CS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 155.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

